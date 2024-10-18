Spooktacular, Monster Mash, Fall Beer Fest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
It's going to be a beautiful weekend to be outside! Here's what's going on to help you enjoy it:
Fall Beer Fest
- Saturday, Oct. 19 from 1-6 p.m.
- Eastern Market in Detroit
Try beers from dozens of Michigan craft breweries.
This event also includes live entertainment, and there is food to purchase.
Tickets are $60 in advance and $70 at the door, if available. Entry includes 15 sample tokens with more available to purchase.
Free Press Marathon
- Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7 a.m.
- Downtown Detroit
It's too late to register for the marathon, but you can still spend the weekend downtown cheering on the runners.
Spooktacular
- Sunday, Oct. 20 from 1-5 p.m.
- Downtown Royal Oak
Enjoy trick-or-treating, a magic show, food trucks, and other entertainment.
Monster Mash
- Sunday, Oct. 20 from 3-5 p.m.
- The Village of Rochester Hills
This free event will include a DJ, live entertainment, visits with Jack and Sally, and more.
Costumes are encouraged.
Antiquing While Drinking
- Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cadieux Cafe
Enjoy coffee or alcoholic beverages while you browse local vendors at the biergarten at Cadieux Cafe.
Entry is free.
Fall Friends Fest
- Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Ford Field Park in Dearborn
Learn about the Rouge River, make s'mores, and more at this free event hosted by Friends of the Rouge.
Halloween Stroll
- Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 20
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
Walk through the village as it is decked out for Halloween. Drinks, food, cider, and donuts are available to purchase.
Can't make it this weekend? It will be open every weekend in October.
Tickets start at $17.99.
Witches Be Witchin'
- Saturday, Oct. 19 from noon to 6 p.m.
- Moonlit Mystic in Wayne
Come in your best witch hat ready to shop, eat, and more.
The event will have crystals, candles, and more for sale. There will also be live entertainment and costume contests.
DCFC
- Saturday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.
- Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck
Catch the last regular season home game of the Detroit City FC season this weekend.
Detroit takes on Miami FC at Keyworth.
Fall Festival and Pet Adoption Event
- Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- George's Livonia Gardens
Several animal rescues will have pets looking for loving homes.
In addition to the pets, there will be face painting, pumpkin decorating, and games.
Entry is free. Learn more.