Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Michigan Made Festival

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Friday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Aug. 29

The second annual Michigan Made Festival celebrates all things from The Mitten, including crafts, food, beer, cider, wine, and more.

There will also be live music, Monster Truck rides, and other family-friendly activities.

The event is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $5 per person in advance or $8 at the event. Military members, veterans, and children younger than 5 are free. Get tickets here.

The Blind Pig Grand Reopening Extravaganza

The Blind Pig in Ann Arbor

Friday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Aug. 29

The Blind Pig is celebrating indoor shows again and showing off its renovated interior. See Stormy Chromer and other artists perform for three nights.

Tickets are $15 per night or $35 for a three-night pass. Buy tickets here.

Summer Soul Fest

Grove Studios in Ypsilanti

Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.

Enjoy soul, funk, gospel, and RnB from Laura Rain + the Caesars, Al Bettis, George Montrelle, and Sonny Dulphi at Ypsilanti's Grove Studios.

The event is outside so bring a blanket or chair. Outside drinks and snacks are allowed.

Tickets are $15. Buy them here.

Summer Concert Series

Lake St Clair Metropark in Harrison Township

Sunday, Aug. 29 from 6:30-9 p.m.

Taylor Tucky will perform county rock at the park. The last Summer Concert Series performance of the year is the first weekend of September.

This event is free.

Call 586-463-4581 with questions.

Cruisin' Hines

Hines Park

Sunday, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Show off your ride or see other classic cars at the 10th Cruisin' Hines car show.

Click here for a map and more information.