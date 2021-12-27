Things to do in Metro Detroit for New Year's Eve weekend

After another turbulent year, it's almost time to welcome the new year.

Ring in 2022 around Metro Detroit.

Downtown Detroit Markets

Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Cadillac Square

It's the last weekend to check out the Downtown Detroit Markets and enjoy the Cadillac Lodge.

The markets close for the season after Dec. 31.

See a list of participating businesses here.

New Year's Eve Party at EMBC

Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. in Detroit

Ring in the New Year with craft beer!

A $50 ticket includes three beers (including non-alcoholic options), light snacks, board games, party favors, and a beer toast.

Get tickets here.

The Mega 80's New Year's Eve Bash

Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

The Magic Bag in Ferndale

Take a trip back to the '80s as you ring in 2022 in Ferndale.

Tickets are $35 in advance for this 21 and up event. Buy tickets here.

The Gatsby New Year's Eve Gala

Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

The Loving Touch in Ferndale

Dress for the Roaring '20s and enjoy live classic jazz leading up to a midnight ball drop.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

Tickets to this 21 and up event are $25 for one or $40 for a couple on presale. Single tickets are $40 the day of.

Get tickets here.

Aquaman at the Monroe Street Drive-In

Jan. 1 at 7 p.m.

Monroe Street Drive-In in Detroit

See "Aquaman" on the big screen from your car.

Tickets are $20 per vehicle. Walk-ins are free, and there are seating pods available on a first come, first served basis.

Buy tickets here.