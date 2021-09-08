Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Motor City Pride

Hart Plaza in Detroit

Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19

After being canceled last year, Pride returns to Detroit. This two-day event, which includes live music and a parade on Sunday, is usually held in June but was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade is free but admission to the event is $5 for people older than 12.

See the full entertainment schedule here.

Tour de Troit

Roosevelt Park in Detroit

Saturday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.

The 20th Tour de Troit is a leisurely bike ride around the city that is just over 25 miles long. Bicyclists will line up at Roosevelt Park at 8:30 a.m.

Get more info here.

Frankenfest

Fort Wayne in Detroit

Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be more than 75 artists showcasing spooky, mystical, and horror-themed creations, as well as D3 Circus aerial performances, monster exhibits, a car show, guest appearances, food trucks, and more at the first-ever Frankenfest.

Read more about it here.

Birmingham Street Art Fair

Downtown Birmingham

Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 47th annual Birmingham Street Art Fair returns to Old Woodward Avenue. There will be 100 vendors selling art at the event that will benefit Common Ground, an organization that helps people in crises.

Learn more here.

Painting With Paws

Northville Art House

Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bring your pup and have their paw transformed into a watercolor art piece. A $20 donation will include an 8.5" x 11" painting, with a mat signed with the pet’s name. Up to five dogs can be registered per person.

Proceeds from the event will benefit public art education programs at the Art House.

Select a time here.