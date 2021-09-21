Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
Fire & Flannel Festival
- Downtown Wyandotte
- Thursday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 26
Celebrate fall with a carnival, archery, ax throwing, magic acts, and live chainsaw carvings. There will also be smores stations, ciders, hard ciders, and fall beers.
See the full schedule here.
Funky Ferndale Art Fair
- 9 Mile Road at Woodward Avenue
- Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26
Check out art, books, and more at the 2021 Funky Ferndale Art Fair this weekend. There will be activities as well, including dog painting where dogs can make art on a canvas.
The DIY Street Fair is also happening this weekend. It is adjacent to the art fair so you can enjoy both events.
St. Anne Sausage Festival
- St. Anne Catholic Church in Warren
- Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26
The 48th annual Sausage Fest includes food, a beer tent, carnival rides, games, and more. See what's planned here.
Shorestoberfest
- Veterans Memorial Park in St. Clair Shores
- Saturday, Sept. 25 from 5-11 p.m.
This 21 and older event includes games, craft beer, German Bier, and live music. Admission is free.
Proceeds benefit the Shorewood Kiwanis of Saint Clair Shores and the Cool City Committee. Learn more here.
Haunted Garage Sale
- Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn
- Saturday, Sept. 25 from9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gear up for the Halloween season at the annual haunted garage sale.
Admission is $5. Children 14 and younger are free.
Advertisement