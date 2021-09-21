Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Fire & Flannel Festival

Downtown Wyandotte

Thursday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 26

Celebrate fall with a carnival, archery, ax throwing, magic acts, and live chainsaw carvings. There will also be smores stations, ciders, hard ciders, and fall beers.

See the full schedule here.

Funky Ferndale Art Fair

9 Mile Road at Woodward Avenue

Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26

Check out art, books, and more at the 2021 Funky Ferndale Art Fair this weekend. There will be activities as well, including dog painting where dogs can make art on a canvas.

The DIY Street Fair is also happening this weekend. It is adjacent to the art fair so you can enjoy both events.

Find out more here.

St. Anne Sausage Festival

St. Anne Catholic Church in Warren

Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26

The 48th annual Sausage Fest includes food, a beer tent, carnival rides, games, and more. See what's planned here.

Shorestoberfest

Veterans Memorial Park in St. Clair Shores

Saturday, Sept. 25 from 5-11 p.m.

This 21 and older event includes games, craft beer, German Bier, and live music. Admission is free.

Proceeds benefit the Shorewood Kiwanis of Saint Clair Shores and the Cool City Committee. Learn more here.

Haunted Garage Sale

Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn

Saturday, Sept. 25 from9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gear up for the Halloween season at the annual haunted garage sale.

Admission is $5. Children 14 and younger are free.