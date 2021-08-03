Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Plenty of annual events return this weekend.

Wayne County Fair

Wayne County Fairgrounds in Belleville

Monday, Aug. 2 through Saturday, Aug. 7

The 75th annual Wayne County Fair includes a carnival, animal shows, food trucks, craft vendors, an off-road derby, ATV racing, and more.

Hamtramck Music Fest

Hamtramck

Thursday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 8

The Hamtramck Music Fest is typically held in March. However, that wasn't possible this year so a Summer Edition of the festival is being held instead.

A $15 provides access to all four days of live music at indoor and outdoor venues.

Blues, Brews, and Barbecue

Thomas H. Brown Central Park in Westland

Friday, Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.

Westland's Blues, Brews, and Barbecue includes live music, activities for children, food vendors, a BBQ competition, a drone light show, and fireworks. A family fun time event will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday before general admission begins at 4 p.m.

Harrison Township Parade of Lights

Clinton River

Saturday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m.

Boats decked out in lights will sail the Clinton River this weekend.

The parade begins at Lambrecht Marina and will travel to Bridgeview to Harley Ensign Memorial Launch, back to Lambrecht Marina. It can be viewed at Bumpers Landing, Crews Inn, along the Clinton River, and at Harley Ensign Memorial Boating Access Site.

Donations will benefit The ReJoyceful Animal Rescue in Clinton Township.

Thunder Over Michigan Air Show

Willow Run Airport in Van Buren Township

Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8 at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Thunder Over Michigan returns to WIllow Run Airport with four weekend airshows.

The morning shows feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, B-25 "Mitchell Madness, and the F-35 Demo Team. The afternoon shows include the B-25 "Mitchell Madness" and the U.S. Air Force. Thunderbirds.

Tickets are $185 per vehicle.

