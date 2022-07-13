Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Looking for books or art? There's a market for that this weekend. How about air and car shows? Those are this weekend, too.

All Things Art Show

All Things Marketplace in Detroit

Friday, July 15 from 6-9 p.m.

The All Things Art Show features artists from Detroit, with pieces available for purchase.

The All Things Marketplace in Corktown was developed to support small business owners to expand their reach to potential clients.

Lavender Market

Blake's in Armada

Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17

The market includes more than 200 artisans selling their products; DIY workshops; U-pick lavender, fruits, and vegetables; a children's activity tent, and more.

The festival is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Tickets are $12. Children 10 and younger are free. Buy tickets here.

Thunder Over Michigan Air Show

Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti

Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17

The U.S. Air Force F-16 Demo Team and U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take to the skies over Ypsilanti this weekend.

F-16 shows are held at 9 a.m. both days, and Blue Angels shows will be held at 2:30 p.m. both days.

Tickets are $225 per vehicle, per show. Buy tickets here.

Detroit Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vendors and artists will be showcasing all things weird, such as taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, skulls/bones, and funeral collectibles.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are free.

Detroit Festival of Books

Eastern Market Shed 5

Sunday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entry to this celebration of books is free. Vendors will be selling books, records, vintage games, and more.

Food and beer is also available for purchase, and a DJ will be playing music.

Bumpers, Bikes, Bands

Starkweather and Liberty streets in Plymouth's Old Village

Sunday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy a car show and live music in Plymouth. George Bedard and the Kingpins will perform.

Check out the show at the intersection of Starkweather and Liberty.