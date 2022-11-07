Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

article

It's the first weekend that the Downtown Detroit Markets and the Monroe Street Midway winter activities will be open this season.

Check them out or find more activities around Southeast Michigan.

Downtown Detroit Markets

Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13

Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit

Get your holiday shopping done and support local when you check out 18 vendor pop-ups.

The Cadillac Lodge will also be open, featuring a place to warm up and get snacks and drinks from The Iconic Collection.

Check the full schedule and vendor list here.

Monroe Street Midway

Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13

Monroe Street in Downtown Detroit

When you're done with the markets, have some fun outside. Winter bumper cars on an ice rink, an arctic slide you ride on with a tube, puck-putt (putt-putt with a hockey stick), an arcade, and more open Friday.

Food will also be available, including burgers, pierogi, chili, chicken sandwiches, and mac-and-cheese bites, plus gluten-free and vegan options.

See the full schedule and prices here.

Old Mill ParaFest

Saturday, Nov. 12

Old Mill Museum in Dundee

Interested in ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomenon?

The Old Mill ParaFest, hosted by Spirit World Paranormal Investigations (SWPI) and Erie Shores Paranormal (ESP), brings mediums, ghost hunters, paranormal researchers, and more to Old Mill Museum in Dundee.

Convention and VIP tickets are available. VIP tickets include access to a gathering after the event with the speakers and hosts. Tickets to the convention are $40, and VIP tickets are $65.

Get tickets here.

Royal Oak Vodka Fest

Saturday, Nov. 12

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Sample vodka from distillers around the world at this fest. The event will also have live music from Cosmic Groove and food available.

General admission tickers are $45 and include 10 sample tickets and entry at 7 p.m. VIP tickets are $65 and include 15 sample tickets and early entry at 6 p.m. Both options include a commemorative glass, keepsake photo, and coat check.

Get tickets here.

All Things Detroit Holiday Experience

Sunday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market in Detroit

Shop from dozens of local makers at this event featuring handcrafted items and holiday-themed goods and treats. There will also be an assortment of food trucks.

General admission tickets are $5 at the door.

Beat the crowd tickets are $10 and are available online. These tickets include entry an hour early and an All Things Detroit tote bag.

Get beat the crowd tickets here.