Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Summer isn't over just yet – get outside this weekend and relish the last of festival season.

Fall more your thing? There's some fall-themed festivals, too.

Bourbon, Brews & BBQ

Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10

Blossom Heath Park at 24800 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores

Bourbon, beer, food, games, live music, and more will be at Blossom Heath Park this week and weekend. The event is from 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Plymouth Fall Festival

Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11

Kellogg Park

Welcome the cooler months at the Plymouth Fall Fest, featuring a car show, craft show, bingo, carnival rides, live music, and more.

Find out more.

Dally in the Alley

Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cass Corridor in Detroit

Dally in the Alley is back after a two-year break during the pandemic. The celebration includes live music, art, vendors, food, and more.

See the full performance schedule here.

Donut and Cider Fest

Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Enjoy cider and donuts from Yates while buying Michigan-made items. Hard cider will be available, too.

There will also be a farmer's market, petting zoo, live entertainment, and more.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the door. Children younger than 2, military members, and veterans are free. Parking is $5.

Get tickets here.

Hot Rods Car and Bike Show

Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

Wilson Park at 89 Wabash St. in Milan

Proceeds from this car show will benefit Hot Rods Motorcycle Awareness and Suicide Prevention Foundation, and other Michigan nonprofits.

The event includes the show, a pancake breakfast, door prizes, live entertainment, raffles, and more. Registration for cars is $15, and registration for motorcycles is $10.

Learn more here.