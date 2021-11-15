Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Detroit Tree Lighting

Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to midnight

Campus Martius Park in Detroit

The Detroit tree downtown will be lit just after 7 p.m. However, get there early to enjoy live entertainment, ride a carriage, and more.

Holiday Market

Opens Nov. 18 through Dec. 23

Anton Art Center in Mt. Clemens

Find unique gifts and decorations at the Anton Art Center Holiday Market. It features items from more than 115 Michigan artists.

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and Fridays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

DCFC Watch Party

Nov. 20 at 3:30 p.m.

Detroit City Clubhouse

Join the last Detroit City FC watch party of the season. DCFC will take on the Michigan Stars.

The Clubhouse features pies, local craft drinks, and more.

Festival of Trees – Rochester

Nov. 20-21

Rochester Community House

The Rochester Festival Trees returns this weekend to get you into the holiday spirit. Find inspiration for your holiday planning by checking out trees, wreaths, centerpieces, tablescapes, and more.

Admission is free.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Santa will be there from noon to 5 p.m. on both days.

Wild Lights

Nov. 20 until Jan. 9, 2022

Detroit Zoo

Lights will take over the Detroit Zoo again. Stroll the zoo and see millions of lights.

Tickets start at $17 and parking is $8. Get tickets here.

Festival of Trees – Dearborn

Nov. 20 until Nov. 28

Ford Community and Performing Arts Center

Shop, see Christmas tree displays, get photos with Santa, and more. The Festival of Trees benefits the Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation.

There is a preview gala on Nov. 20 before the festival opens Nov. 21.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children older than 2, and free for children younger than 2.