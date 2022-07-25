Expand / Collapse search

Things to do this weekend in SE Michigan

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit

Check out the Detroit Zoo after hours, get your Halloween fix in the summer, and more.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Summer Sips

  • Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak
  • Friday, July 29 from 6-10 p.m.

This event for adults 21 and older only includes a free drink from Griffin Claw Brewing Co.; access to the Dinosauria life-sized dinosaur exhibit; themed cocktails and photos; free train rides; live music, and more.

General admission tickets are $50. VIP and designated driver tickets are also available.

See more details here.

Motor City Nightmares

  • Sheraton Detroit in Novi
  • Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31

Browse horror items from vendors, watch scary movies, and meet your favorite celebrities. 

Tickets start at $25. Get them here.

Mo Pop Festival

  • Hart Plaza in Detroit
  • Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31

Mo Pop Festival is back after the pandemic forced its cancelation two years in a row.

Glass Animals and Big Sean will headline the festival that includes music, art, and culture. Check out the full lineup here.

One-day general admission tickets start at $149, while a weekend pass is $199. There are also VIP tickets available. Get tickets here

Ypsilanti Jazz Festival

  • Riverside Park in Ypsilanti
  • Saturday, July 30 from 6-9 p.m.

The last Saturday night jazz show of the summer is this weekend.

Kern Brantley will perform. Admission is free. 

Monroe County Fair

  • Monroe County Fairgrounds
  • Sunday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 6

The Monroe County Fair starts Sunday. While the carnival isn't open the first day, a full schedule of events is planned. See the schedule here.

Admission Sunday is $6 for adults, $3 for children 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger. 