Things to do this weekend in SE Michigan

Check out the Detroit Zoo after hours, get your Halloween fix in the summer, and more.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Summer Sips

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Friday, July 29 from 6-10 p.m.

This event for adults 21 and older only includes a free drink from Griffin Claw Brewing Co.; access to the Dinosauria life-sized dinosaur exhibit; themed cocktails and photos; free train rides; live music, and more.

General admission tickets are $50. VIP and designated driver tickets are also available.

Motor City Nightmares

Sheraton Detroit in Novi

Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31

Browse horror items from vendors, watch scary movies, and meet your favorite celebrities.

Mo Pop Festival

Hart Plaza in Detroit

Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31

Mo Pop Festival is back after the pandemic forced its cancelation two years in a row.

Glass Animals and Big Sean will headline the festival that includes music, art, and culture. Check out the full lineup here.

One-day general admission tickets start at $149, while a weekend pass is $199. There are also VIP tickets available.

Ypsilanti Jazz Festival

Riverside Park in Ypsilanti

Saturday, July 30 from 6-9 p.m.

The last Saturday night jazz show of the summer is this weekend.

Kern Brantley will perform. Admission is free.

Monroe County Fair

Monroe County Fairgrounds

Sunday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 6

The Monroe County Fair starts Sunday. While the carnival isn't open the first day, a full schedule of events is planned. See the schedule here.

Admission Sunday is $6 for adults, $3 for children 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger.