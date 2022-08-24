Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

This weekend is all about the food -- from a taco fest, to a Polish fest, to free cider and donuts, and more.

Novi Taco Fest

Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28

Twelve Mile Crossing at 44425 W. Twelve Mile Rd.

Enjoy a variety of tacos, test your heat tolerance with a hot pepper eating contest, and more.

Contests, entertainment, and of course tacos are the highlights of the Novi Taco fest.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Three-day advance tickets are $10.

Our Lady of the Scapular 48th Annual Polish Festival

Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27

Our Lady of the Scapular Parish in Wyandotte

This annual fest features Polish food, beer, entertainment, 50/50 raffles, bingo, and more.

Admission is free.

Michigan Made Festival

Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Shop for Michigan made products while enjoying local beers, ciders, wines, and food. There will also be live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Tickets are $5 plus fees. Military members, veterans, and children younger than 3 are free. Parking is $5.

Wildwood Sourfest

Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2-10 p.m.

Supernatural Brewing and Spirits in Livonia

Supernatural Brewing and Spirits in Livonia will feature 18 sour beers on tap for this beer fest.

Beer will be flowing from 2-10 p.m., while food specials, including craft hot dogs and handmade corn dogs, start at 4 p.m.

Blake's Lyon Township Welcome Weekend

Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blake's in South Lyon

Erwin Orchards has a new owner and is open for the season.

Blake's Lyon Township opened last week, but the celebration is this week. Enjoy free cider and donuts, live music, family activities, and more.

The cider mill is at 61475 Silver Lake Rd.