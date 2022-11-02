Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

article

Sip bourbon at the inaugural Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest, dress up for Youmacon, or get started on your holiday shopping – here's what's going on this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com

Youmacon

Thursday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 6

Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center

Celebrate Japanese animation, video games, and pop culture at this year's Youmacon.

The event includes video game and table-top gaming rooms, a Formal Cosplay Ball, bands and DJs, a marketplace, and more.

Tickets start at $50.

Get tickets here.

Historically Haunted Detroit: The Dark Side of History Bus Tour

Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5

Detroit History Club

Learn about Detroit's eerie history on this tour around spooky and historical areas.

Stories include the tale of the Nain Rouge; Detroit’s own "Demon of the Strait'' whose appearance has been the vanguard of tragedy and misfortune for over three centuries. Explore the awe-inspiring master magician Harry Houdini’s straight jacket escape high over Grand Circus Park.

Tickets are $62.75.

Get tickets here.

Farmington Brewing Company 8th Anniversary

Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 6

Farmington Brewing Company

The brewery will celebrate its 8th anniversary with special beers and food vendors.

Friday, Raspberry Imperial Stout, Belgian Quad, and their Homebrew Contest brew Gentleman Caller will be tapped and available during the weekend celebrations.

Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest

Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.

Ypsilanti Frieghthouse

The Inaugural Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest will feature more than 100 whiskeys, other alcohol options like beer, food trucks, vendors, live music, and more.

The event is broken up into two sessions – Session One from 4-7 p.m. and Session Two from 8-11 p.m.

General admission tickets include a souvenir glass and 10 samples. They are $50. VIP tickets include access to a VIP area, a bourbon glass, and 20 samples. They are $100.

Get tickets here.

Rochester High School Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rochester High School

Get a start on your holiday shopping this weekend! More than 100 vendors will be at the bazaar.

Tickets are $5 cash at the door.