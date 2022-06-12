Thousands celebrate Motor City Pride in downtown Detroit on Saturday

Thousands gathered at Hart Plaza for Motor City Pride on Saturday.

Over 40,000 people attended in celebration at Michigan's largest pride event.

"Coming here was amazing… beautiful energy. I love it I had fun I got a lot of merchandise."

Attendees decked out everything in the spirit of pride; colorful outfits and sparkly cars.

"Um, I’m wearing a rug rats get-up, black shorts, and my flag,"

Cars and clothes aside, this event is about being accepted for who you really are.

"I just feel like it’s just somewhere where everyone can be themselves and not be judged; come as they are, it’s just beautiful. I enjoy seeing everyone happy and in their element enjoying… it’s lovely."

"It’s so much better than it used to be. It feels safer and it's so busy right now… everybody's happy and comfortable being themselves."

Motor City Pride also runs on Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

