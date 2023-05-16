Two arrested for break-in, holding knife to victim's neck in Roseville

The Roseville police Department said two men were arrested on Monday when they were caught during a home invasion and held a knife to the victim's neck.

Police said around 9 p.m., they were called to a home on Martin Road to a reported home invasion involving two men who forced their way inside.

One of the suspects had a knife and held it to the victim's neck whiled demanding money. The victim was able to escape and run to a neighbor's home to call 911. By the time police arrived, the two suspects had ran from the scene.

A police K-9 was sent to help look for the suspects, who were tracked to a home on Bohn Street in Roseville, two blocks south of the home invasion.

When police arrived, both men were inside the home. One came out and was arrested but, while doing so, a brown dog came out too and aggressively charged at the K-9 officer. The officer fired one shot, killing the dog.

The other suspect refused to come out and the Roseville Police Department Emergency Response Team responded with a negotiator. After speaking with the suspect, he was eventually persuaded to come out of the house where he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspects, both of whom 26, are from Clinton Township and Westland. They were booked in the Macomb County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.