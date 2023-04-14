Three teens among four shot during delivery dispute on Detroit's west side

A delivery dispute escalated into a violent shooting that left four injured including three teenagers on Detroit's west side Thursday night.

Three 14-year-olds and an individual in their 20s were all shot after more than 30 rounds were fired off in the 13500 block of Penrod around 9 p.m.

One suspect so far has been taken into custody.

Chief James White visited the scene shortly after police had responded, describing a confrontation during a delivery of some kind. "They got into it, and shots were fired."

There were two shooting scenes reported last night.

Detroit police first became privy to the situation when Shotspotter technology reported that dozens of rounds of gunfire had been discharged near the Davison and Southfield Freeway.

When they responded, they found all four victims. One had been shot in the face and was listed in serious condition. The other wounds were not as serious and all victims are expected to survive.

One of the victims was spotted running from a home that upon further investigation by police found 11 people inside whom police removed and questioned. White said many of the kids inside the home were not from the area, which led to a host of questions about what plans had been made last night.

The return of warm weather typically sees an uptick in crime as people are out later and the elements aren't as harsh.

MORE: Former Ann Arbor police oversight commission member was killed in her home: Investigators

That spells trouble for police and White, who said he's fed up with the violence.

"We're going to do everything we can but people have to make better decisions," he said. "And we're going to be unapologetically arresting folks for using illegal weapons in our community - it's unacceptable. This level of violence isn't something we're going to tolerate.

"You have 30 shots fired in our community, and we've got officers knocking on doors, to make sure we don't have people who have been hit due to an argument over a delivery."

An investigation is ongoing as police work to sort through what happened.