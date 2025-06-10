Thurston High School bus shooting leads to safe storage violation against Redford woman

article

The Brief A gun owner is facing charges after a shooting on a Thurston High School bus last month. A teen was handling a firearm when it fired, striking another teen in the hand. The teen who had the gun is also facing charges.



A woman is charged with violating Michigan's safe storage law after a shooting on a Redford Township school bus last month.

Maiya Primm, 28, was arraigned Tuesday on a firearm safe storage violation resulting in a minor injury.

The backstory:

Primm is accused of not properly securing a gun that was used in a shooting aboard a bus outside Thurston High School on May 7.

During their investigation, police learned that a 15-year-old boy had brought a gun to the school and had it unsecured in his backpack. While on the bus, he took the gun out of his backpack and was handling it, leading to the weapon being fired and hitting another student. The shooting victim was struck in the hand.

Primm is a relative of the teen who had the weapon, but her exact relationship to him has not been shared.

Dig deeper:

In addition to the charge against Primm, the teen who had the gun is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, careless discharge of a weapon causing injury, and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

Big picture view:

Michigan's safe storage law requires guns to be locked up when children are inside a home.

Under the law, a gun owner could be subject to a misdemeanor charge, which could entail penalties of up to $500 and a maximum of 93 days in jail.

However, if the child inflicts harm upon themselves or others using the firearm, the owner can face a felony charge, fines of up to $10,000, and a prison sentence up to 15 years – particularly if the incident results in a fatality.