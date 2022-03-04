Toddler shot in mouth with BB gun on Detroit's east side

A young child has been hospitalized after being shot in the mouth with a BB gun on the city's east Friday afternoon.

According to Detroit Police, a 2-year-old boy was shot in the mouth with a high-powered BB gun and rushed do the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened near Outer Drive and Mack Ave around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Detroit Police said the 2-year-old was hit in the face and will lose a few teeth from the shooting but is expected to be okay.

The boy was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

The boy's father said the BB gun fell off of a cabinet and fired, hitting the child in the mouth. He's now in custody.