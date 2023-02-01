Traffic stop for speeding ends in discovery of loaded rifle, pistol in Sterling Heights man's car

article

A newly-assigned cadet on patrol with Michigan State Police was part of team that stopped a vehicle for speeding in Warren late Tuesday night.

They found much more than just cause for a traffic ticket, however.

The driver didn't stop immediately when police turned on their emergency lights near Eight Mile and Dequindre. Officers noted the man driving the vehicle put something in the back of the car before pulling over.

When police approached the vehicle, they saw a loaded MP5 rifle in the backseat.

The 21-year-old driver, a man from Sterling Heights, admitted to having the rifle on his lap while driving. He did not have a valid concealed pistol license.

During a search of the vehicle, police also found a loaded 9mm FN pistol and a 30 round drum magazine for the rifle in the glove compartment.

Police say they aren't sure what the driver's intentions were with the weapons. Both firearms were seized, and the driver was taken to Macomb County jail.