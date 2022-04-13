Traffic stop in Detroit over seatbelt violation leads to recovery of stolen handgun

article

A traffic stop for a seatbelt violation led to the recovery of a stolen handgun and an individual's arrest early Wednesday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, a trooper pulled over a vehicle on Davison near I-96 in Detroit after observing the driver not wearing a seat belt.

When police asked to see the individual's license, it was determined they had been driving with a valid ID.

During a search of the individual's car, a loaded handgun was found.

Police later determined it was reported stolen.

MORE: Student's racist video threatening to kill Black classmates leaves Plymouth Canton community shaken

The driver, a convicted felon, was taken into custody at the Detroit Detention Center.

Advertisement

A report will be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.