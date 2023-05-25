Traffic stop leads Warren police to enough fentanyl to kill 500K people

article

A minor traffic stop Tuesday led Warren police to enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people.

According to police, 40-year-old Cymone Dorsey, of Grosse Pointe, was stopped near 8 Mile and Hoover for a vision obstruction and defective equipment. Police learned that Dorsey did not have a license and had warrants.

During a search of his Jeep, police allege they found more than 1 kilogram of fentanyl, 554 grams of methamphetamine, more than 270 grams of cocaine, and narcotic packaging materials, along with several cell phones. Police said Dorsey made statements tying him to the drugs.

Police said these drugs have a street value of nearly $70,000.

"This arrest is yet another example of the proactive police work performed by Officer Krajewski and other members of the Patrol Division. Every day our officers go on patrol and look to detect criminal activity, never knowing what they will encounter. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) recently advised that one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill up to 500,000 people," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

According to police, Dorsey has an extensive criminal history, including burglary, safebreaking, and other felonies

He was charged with delivery/manufacture of fentanyl 1,000 grams or more, delivery/manufacture of cocaine 50 to 450 grams, and delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. Dorsey's bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety.