Trans man shot with pellet gun, taunted • Boy gets new bike after robbery • Toddler saved after near drowning

A Pontiac man was in his motorized wheelchair, headed to a gas station Saturday night when he says someone shot at him with a pellet gun and called him homophobic slurs.

"I just remember the pain and the fear, I knew I had to get off the sidewalk," Andrew Blake-Newton said.

When he got home, his husband called 911.

"I remember when the police pulled up because there were no lights on them, I was terrified that the people had come back to shoot me again," he said. "I started panicking, I started panicking really bad."

Blake-Newton is transgender and said it is not the first time he has experienced hate.

Now, investigators are searching for the suspects who shot at him. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is offering a $1,000 reward.

Featured article

12-year-old gifted new bike after robbery

A 12-year-old Dearborn boy is back on two wheels again after a thief pushed him off his bike and stole it.

"There’s two types of crimes," Michigan Rep. Alabas Farhat said. "The crime of his bike getting stolen and there's the crime of robbing that kid of his memories in the summer."

Farhat decided he had to do something for the boy, so he bought him a new bike and surprised him with it.

"He was happy, he was back on that bike within 24 hours of the incident happening and that’s what we want right?" he said.

The suspect turned himself in after a video of the crime was posted on social media.

Featured article

2-year-old revived after near-drowning

CPR rescued a 2-year-old boy after he was found lifeless at the bottom of a Sterling Heights pool.

The boy's father pulled him from the water last week and started chest compressions. This pushed some water out of the boy's mouth as he started gasping for breath. Then, Sterling Heights Police Officer Sears arrived a minute after CPR began and applied blows to the child's back, clearing his airway.

Sears gave the child back to his father after he started breathing, and the father met firefighters out front who took the boy to a hospital.

The toddler has since recovered.

Featured article

Concrete crusher appeal in Detroit defeated

Efforts to build a new concrete crushing facility in a Detroit neighborhood were officially defeated Monday.

The mayor opposed it and the zoning board denied its permit, but there was still a chance that a new concrete crusher could move onto the west side.

Residents of Core City said they didn't want to see the facility, which they believed would be an eyesore, go up next to their homes.

"This is a new day for Detroit where we're saying no more environmental racism in our communities," said Vanessa Butterworth. "No more economic discrimination."

Butterworth lives in the Core City neighborhood. She said the victory means more than just another proposed facility being rejected by an unhappy populace.

"No more of this old Detroit mentality where wealthy suburban landowners can come in, who don't even live in Detroit, and can do whatever they want here, regardless of the impact on our neighborhoods," she said.

Featured article

State removing marijuana from pre-employment drug tests

The State of Michigan will no longer test job applicants who apply for many roles for marijuana.

Under new rules that go into effect in October, the state will only screen for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, and phencyclidine for most potential employees.

However, there are some exceptions: jobs requiring a commercial driver's license or those that operate heavy machinery, law enforcement, healthcare workers, jobs that work with prisoners, employees with unsupervised access to controlled substances, and jobs handling explosive materials.

The changes replace old rules that someone who fails a pre-employment drug test because of marijuana cannot work for the state for three years. Under the new changes, people still under that three-year sanction will be able to apply for state jobs.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

It's going to be a sunny, warm, beautiful day.

What else we're watching

Donald Trump's classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing

A Florida judge who issued a court ruling last year that critics said was unduly favorable to Donald Trump is set to preside Tuesday over the first pretrial conference in his landmark criminal case concerning the mishandling of classified documents.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers are scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to discuss the rules and procedures that will govern how classified evidence is used in the case. It’s a routine subject for any prosecution that concerns classified information, but it’s notable because it will be Cannon’s first time hearing arguments in the case since the Republican former president's indictment last month.

Read more here.