Traverse City Man caught with methamphetamine during traffic stop

A 34-year-old Traverse City man was arrested on Nov. 16 during a traffic stop in Grand Traverse County.

Robert Allen Bruce was a passenger in a Chevrolet Impala that was being driven by a woman from Traverse City just before 10 p.m. The car was traveling on M-113 near Knight Road when Michigan State Police Troopers initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop, Bruce was found to have methamphetamine on his person.

He was arrested and charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine. He was given a $20,000 bond and is being held at the Grand Traverse County Jail.

He is due back in court at 2 p.m. Dec. 5.