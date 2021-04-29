Trio faces ethnic intimidation charge after Walled Lake break-in

Two men and a woman are facing charges after they are accused of kicking in a Walled Lake family's door, threatening to kill the family, and using an ethnic slur against them.

Michael Graves and Braden Odegaard are both charged with first-degree home invasion. Odegaard's fiancee, Marci Pietryga, is charged with aiding and abetting first-degree home invasion. All three are also charged with ethnic intimidation.

The trio is accused of breaking into a home near South Commerce Road and Indianwood Trail. A mother was home with her children at the time, and the children's father had just left.

She called him to tell him someone was breaking into the home. While on the phone, the father said he heard someone say, "We're going to kill you (n-word)," so he told his wife to go get the gun.

"Yeah, I heard it, but like I said that wasn’t my main concern. My main concern was three individuals going into my home that weren’t invited," the father said.

Graves, Odegaard, and Pietryga live near the victims. During their arraignment, it was revealed that they all have battled drug addiction, and the men have criminal pasts.

Graves, a father of three, was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Odegaard was also given a $500,000 bond cash/surety bond. The judge said within the past year, he had a record of domestic violence, assault and battery, retail fraud, and failure to appear.

Pietrya's bond was set at $350,000 cash/surety.

All three pleaded not guilty.