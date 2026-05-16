Trooper had to leap out of the way as car smashes into his cruiser in Royal Oak

A trooper from the Michigan State Police Department had to leap over a barrier to avoid being hit in the early morning hours of Saturday, when another driver crashed into his cruiser on I-696 near Woodward Avenue.

The trooper was conducting a traffic stop in Royal Oak on westbound I-696 when a 29-year-old man in a Kia rammed his patrol car at a high rate of speed. He was determined to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was arrested on a second offense.

The driver who had initially been pulled over was cited for careless driving and released.

"Definitely a lot going on here," Lt. Mike Shaw said. "First, if you see an emergency vehicle with its lights on, move over and slow down. Second, it was determined that the driver of the Honda was driving distracted by trying to adjust her contact lenses while driving. Finally, and I shouldn’t have to say this, there is never a need to drive impaired, ever."

A Michigan State Police Trooper had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit as another car crashed into his cruiser.



