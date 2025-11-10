Troy armed robbery suspect who used assault-style rifle, charged

article

The Brief Joseph Louis Carter was arraigned Monday for an armed robbery on Oct. Carter allegedly used a long gun that appeared to be an assault-style rifle with an extended ammunition banana clip. The robbery took place in the early morning hours at the Rochester Road Shell gas station in Troy.



A 38-year-old man has been charged in the armed robbery of a Troy gas station using what looked like an assault rifle.

The backstory:

Joseph Louis Carter was charged for the armed robbery at the Shell gas station in the 6900 block of Rochester Road.

According to police, the suspect walked into a Shell at 6951 Rochester Rd. at around 2:40 a.m., Oct. 30, pointed an AK-47-style rifle at the clerk, and demanded money.

After the clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, he left on foot.

Carter was arrested without incident on Friday and arraigned Monday.

"This outcome was made possible through the exceptional teamwork and dedication of our patrol officers, evidence technicians, detectives, Tactical Support Team, Directed Patrol Unit, and Special Investigations Unit," Troy police said in a release. "We are proud of the cohesive effort by our department members to identify, locate, and ultimately arrest Carter without incident.

"We are also grateful to our community for their continued support, which ensures that we have the tools and resources necessary to do our jobs effectively."

Troy police said it worked with Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Detroit Police Department and Ann Arbor Police Department.