Troy first responders rescue 6 ducklings from storm drain

Six ducklings are back with their mother after they fell into a storm drain Thursday afternoon in Troy.

When police arrived at the scene on Rochester Road near Big Beaver Road, they found the ducklings in the drain and a mother duck frantically trying to get them.

It took several attempts, but officers and firefighters were able to get the ducklings out and reunite them with the mother duck.