Troy hyperbaric chamber explosion: 4 suspects charged in connection with boy's death due in court

Four people charged after a deadly hyperbaric chamber explosion are set to appear in court for a hearing Monday. Thomas Cooper was in a hyperbaric chamber at the Oxford Center in late January when it exploded, killing him and badly injuring his mother. The CEO of the center and three of her employees were all charged in connection with the death.



Four suspects charged after a hyperbaric chamber exploded at a Troy medical facility, killing a child, are due in court Monday morning for a hearing as the case progresses.

It is scheduled for 9 a.m. Watch live above.

The backstory:

Thomas Cooper was in a hyperbaric chamber at the Oxford Center in late January when it exploded, killing him and badly injuring his mother.

Several employees at the center are accused of ignoring safety guidelines and tampering with the equipment to make it appear newer than it was.

Months after the deadly blast, Peterson and three other employees of the Oxford Center were arrested and charged.

CEO and founder Tamela Peterson, her management assistant Gary Marken, and the center's safety manager Jeffrey Mosteller were all charged with second-degree murder, along with alternative counts of involuntary manslaughter, which would let a jury decide which charges fit the case.

A fourth Oxford Center worker, Aleta Moffitt, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and intentionally placing false information on a medical record as a medical provider. Moffitt was the operator of the hyperbaric chamber at the time.

Experts on hyperbaric chamber treatments were consulted for the investigation, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said "horrifying and simple conclusions were reached."

Nessel said the Oxford Center routinely operated sensitive and lethal, dangerous hyperbaric chambers beyond their expected service lifetime and in complete disregard of vital safety measures and practices considered essential by medical and technical professionals.

She called it a business that was purely for cash.

In addition to lacking property safety measures, Peterson is accused of interfering with the investigation and criticizing Cooper while he was on fire. Sources say Peterson allegedly shared CCTV photos of the boy and made disturbing comments about him.

"If my leg was on fire, I would at least try to hit it and put it out. He just laid there and did nothing," Peterson allegedly said.

Magistrate Elizabeth Chiappelli made reference to the claim of Peterson sharing photos from inside the center when Peterson was arraigned.