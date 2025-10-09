Troy PNC Bank teller charged with embezzling $80,000 from customer accounts

The Brief A Detroit woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank she worked. Rhodesia Jones, 25, is accused of embezzling $80,000 from her Troy PNC Bank location. The withdraws were allegedly stolen from customer accounts, said Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.



A former Troy PNC Bank teller is charged with embezzling about $80,000 from customer accounts, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

The backstory:

Rhodesia Jones was arraigned Wednesday on one count of embezzlement-financial institutions, a 20-year felony and two counts of taxes-failure to file/false return a five-year felony, announced state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Jones, 25, of Detroit, worked as a teller at PNC Bank from June 2023 until May 2024. During that time, it is alleged she made the unauthorized withdrawals from customer accounts.

It is alleged that Jones also did not report those funds on her Michigan income tax returns.

"Consumers must be able to trust those who handle their finances," Nessel said in a release. "My office will continue to hold accountable those who exploit that trust for personal gain."

Jones was arraigned and given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. She will next appear in court on Oct. 16.