Trump slams Gov. Gretchen 'Half Whitmer' in new tweet over medical supplies

The war of words between President Donald Trump and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has taken another turn.

Trump blasted Whitmer in a tweet Friday night - one day after Whitmer had called him out about medical supplies for the state of Michigan.

Trump tweeted tonight: "I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a GREAT job for them during this horrible Pandemic. Yet your Governor, Gretchen "Half" Whitmer is way in over her ahead, she doesn't have a clue. Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude! #MAGA"

Three Detroit-area counties -- Wayne, Oakland and Macomb -- account for 84 percent of the more than 3,600 people in Michigan confirmed to have COVID-19. At least 92 have died, most from the three-county region.

RELATED: US surgeon general says coronavirus in Detroit will worsen

Michigan is reporting a staggering new 801 coronavirus cases and 32 more deaths on Friday, March 27, skyrocketing the total of infected people in the state to well over 3,000.

Thursday night the sparring began after he mentioned her on FOX News earlier saying "all she does is sit there and blame the federal government.

Advertisement

RELATED: Tracking Coronavirus deaths in Michigan: 92 confirmed

"She's not stepping up," Trump said. "I don't know if she knows what's going on, but all she does is sit there and blame the federal government. She doesn't get it done and we send her a lot."

Whitmer responded on Twitter Thursday night saying:

"Hi, my name is Gretchen Whitmer, and that governor is me. I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan - prove it."

She followed up with a tweet of Vice President Mike Pence talking about working with her, adding "PS: I'm happy to work with the VP! We get along well."

Whitmer's video clip shows Pence complimenting her.