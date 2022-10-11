Tudor Dixon talks economy, gas tax holidays, and abortion

The Republican candidate for governor said Michigan needs to invest in infrastructure and remove red tape to make it easier for businesses to move to the state.

Additionally, Tudor Dixon said she would scale back the income tax in Michigan to mimic states like Tennessee, which recently secured investments from automakers that were looking to upscale operations.

"When are jobs coming in? We don't have a timeline," Dixon said in a one-on-one interview with FOX 2, discussing the recent announcements about two new battery facilities coming to Michigan.

On the topic of abortion, Dixon said she would support any decision made by the people, despite her personal stance that she is against the practice in most cases except when the life of the mother is threatened.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrated plans for two new electric battery manufacturing plants coming to Michigan - one in Wayne County and one in Mecosta.

With the midterm election just four weeks away in Michigan, candidates eyeing seats in both Congress and in the state are in the home stretch of their races. That includes in the gubernatorial race which features two women for the first time.

Both Dixon and Whitmer also have two scheduled debates coming up: one on Oct. 13 in Grand Rapids and another on Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester.

Find more 2022 Midterm coverage here