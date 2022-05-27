Two 18-year-old's charged after suspect fired at Detroit police during traffic stop

The men allegedly involved in a shooting that targeted two Detroit police officers last weekend have been charged, following their arrest this week.

Deontay Hestle Jr. was charged with several crimes, including two counts of attempted murder and felony firearm. Robbie Kaigler, who drove the suspect vehicle during the shooting, was charged as an accessory.

Both suspects are 18 years old. They're scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court Friday morning.

The incident happened on May 21 when two Detroit Police Officers in the area of Livernois and Davison attempted to pull a vehicle open. Kaigler was driving and Hestle was hanging out the rear right side passenger door when police attempted the traffic stop.

Hestle is accused of firing 8 rounds out of a handgun at the police cruiser before Kaigler drove away. A release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's office says he also aided Hestle after he shot at the officers.

Police arrested the duo on May 24.

"When I saw the video I was angry, I think this community is angry, and we are not going to tolerate this," said DPD Chief James White after the arrest.

Police said there were others also in the vehicle who were eventually arrested following a tip from the public.

"To arrive at that impulsive decision that this is it, this is the tipping point where now I commit murder and end my life and end yours, is absurd," White said.

Hestle's charges include:

Two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Fleeing and Eluding

Felony Firearm

Kaigler was charged with two counts of fleeing and eluding as well as accessory after the fact.