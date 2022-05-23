Suspect hanging out of car fires 8 shots at Detroit police during attempted reckless driving stop

A suspect hung out of a car and fired eight shots at Detroit police officers during an attempted traffic stop early Saturday.

Police said the officers were doing a drag racing detail on the city's west side when they tried to stop a newer black Ford Fusion for reckless driving around 4 a.m. Dash cam footage from the patrol vehicle shows a suspect hanging out of the car.

As officers approached the car and activated their overhead lights, the suspect shot at the patrol vehicle. Detroit Police Assistant Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said a bullet struck the patrol vehicle just inches above the driver's head.

Investigators are now looking to speak to several persons of interest, including four people who were in the car.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The woman in blue was the suspected driver of the Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip here.

Detroit Police Chief James White said people meeting up to drift and drag race will try to deter police to get them out of the areas where they will be meeting. He thinks the shooting may be the case of this.

Police have been cracking down on dangerous driving in the city, arresting both participants and spectators of the dangerous acts.

"We continue to see the nuisance of illegal drag racing and drifting in our city," he said. "They are becoming increasingly more violent."