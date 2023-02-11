Two critically shot Friday night in separate Detroit shootings

The Detroit Police Department is investigating two unrelated critical shooting incidents on the city's west side.

Shooting at Prest Ave and Fenkell St

Detroit police are investigating a critical shooting that occurred late Friday night.

Police said a 26-year-old man was sitting in his car with a 19-year-old woman near the intersection of Prest and Fenkell.

Officials said an unknown black car pulled up to them at around 11:03 p.m. and the unknown suspect inside fired shots. Police said the man was critically injured.

EMS responded to the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Shooting on Huntington Street

Police are investigating a second shooting on Detroit's northwest side Friday night.

Investigators responded to the 18500 block of Huntington St around 11:30 p.m. A 26-year-old man was discovered shot outside the location.

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

The circumstances are unknown but the investigation is ongoing.

