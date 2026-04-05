Two dead after Easter morning house fire in Detroit

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The Brief Firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 4900 block of Ashley Street, near Mack Avenue. A woman was pulled from the home with severe burns and later died; a man was found dead inside. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the Detroit Fire Department.



Two people died following an Easter morning house fire in Detroit.

The backstory:

Detroit Fire Department officials said crews were called just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor reported a house next door on fire in the 4900 block of Ashley Street, between Mack Avenue and Frankfort Street.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes and found flames coming from the side of the home and a vehicle in the driveway.

Officials said firefighters searched the house for possible occupants and found a woman suffering from severe burns. She was removed from the home and taken to emergency medical crews, who attempted life-saving measures. She was later pronounced dead.

Firefighters also found a man inside the home who was already deceased.

According to officials, conditions inside the house made it difficult for crews to reach the residents.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.