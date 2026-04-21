Two men accused of spray-painting swastikas on Sterling Heights fence arraigned in court

article

The Brief Two men from out of state were arraigned for allegedly spray-painting multiple swastikas on a residential fence in Sterling Heights. Michael Walker from Nampa, Illinois and Benjamin Parris of Greenville, South Carolina were arrested and charged. Police say anti-Semitic slogans and vulgarity were spray-painted on the pillars of an underpass of M53 and Canal,



Two 19-year-olds from out of state have been arraigned on charges for their alleged involvement in spray-painting hate symbols on a homeowner's fence in Sterling Heights.

Big picture view:

Michael Walker from Nampa, Illinois and Benjamin Parris of Greenville, South Carolina were arrested and charged for allegedly spray-painting swastikas and hate speech on a residential fence on Sunday in the area of M53 and Canal Road.

On Sunday, when Sterling Heights police were called to the area, officials say they discovered Walker and Parris on scene with cans of spray paint with Walker in possession of a knife.



Nine swastikas were spray-painted on the fence with the number "88," "National Socialism is the way," and "HEIL."

In addition, police say anti-Semitic slogans and vulgarity were spray-painted on the pillars of an underpass of M53 and Canal, the brick wall near a business and the electrical box at another business.

Dig deeper:

Walker and Parris were arraigned on Tuesday.

Walker was charged with:

Four counts – Malicious Destruction of Property, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000

Two counts - Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Destruction of Property, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000

One count - Weapons, Carrying Concealed.

Parris is charged with:

Two counts - Malicious Destruction of Property, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

Two counts - Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Destruction of Property, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

Each charge is a five-year felony. Meanwhile, police say other charges could be added.

What's next:

Bond was set at $75,000 cash for Walker, and $100,000 cash for Parris. If either posts bond, officials say they must wear a steel cuff tether.



Walker and Parris are scheduled for a Probable Cause Conference on Monday, May 4.