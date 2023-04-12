Two men who fired into crowd outside Detroit bar shot by security guard

article

Two men were firing shots into a crowd outside a Detroit bar when someone returned fire, striking both of them.

The gunshots were fired near the Views Bar and Grille on the city's west side near Telegraph early Wednesday morning.

One of the men was listed in stable condition, according to Detroit police. The

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. and evidence markers could be seen around the road after police arrived.

The individual who returned fire at the individuals was described as a security guard.

An investigation is ongoing.