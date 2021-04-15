Two separate Detroit house fires spread to surrounding properties

Detroit fire crews have had a busy Thursday morning after two separate house fires spread to surrounding properties.

One fire was on Canfield and St Clair, another was on Lillibridge near Mack - both were about a mile apart.

Images from both scenes show massive blazes towering over the residences, requiring dozens of firefighters at each address.

At Canfield and St. Clair, a fire at one house started at 4 a.m. before it caught onto four homes, leaving several people homeless.

The original home that caught fire looked like a shell of its former self.

At Lillibridge, multiple homes were on fire as well as at least four cars. Two of the homes were occupied.

Some of the homes that burned down were vacant.

So far, there's been no report of injuries, however, the Detroit Fire Department hasn't provided a statement.