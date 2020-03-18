Two Wayne State employees test positive for coronavirus

Two Wayne State University employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, university officials announced Wednesday.

These are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the university, officials say. The two affected have been isolated off campus to be treated by trained clinicians.

Health authorities are speaking with those employees and reaching out to any students, faculty or staff who have had direct contact with them -- who will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms.

“Please know that the university has been active in our preparations for this event since well before the coronavirus became a pandemic, and we will continue to do all we can to minimize the risk to our campus community,” said WSU President M. Roy Wilson.

Wilson urges anyone in the Wayne State community who shows signs of symptoms consistent with the coronavirus, such as fever, dry cough, and/or shortness of breath, to call the Campus Health Center or their primary care provider for an immediate appointment.

