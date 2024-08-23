UAW demands Stellantis to uphold contract promises with rally in Sterling Heights

The United Auto Workers rallied outside the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant on Friday, demanding Stellantis to "keep the promise."

Union leaders and members stood outside the facility on Van Dyke Avenue, calling on Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares to uphold commitments established in the contract ratified by the UAW in Nov. 2023 – after one of the biggest strikes in UAW history that lasted about six weeks.

On Monday, UAW locals representing Stellantis workers filed grievances with the company over a failure to honor the contract.

In a release, the UAW emphasized that the rally was for informational purposes, and not a picketing strike. None of the participants halted their work duties to take part in the rally.

"Once the grievance procedure is exhausted under the national contract, the union may authorize a strike," according to the UAW.

The agreement between the UAW and Stellantis included getting the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois running again, and reinvesting in it, after it was indefinitely shut down in late Feb 2023.

But this week, Stellantis announced it would not be able to meet the anticipated timeline to reopen the facility, delaying all of the plant's operations.

"It’s a very serious, serious allegation we’re charging them with right now. They're not fulfilling the commitments to the investments not just here in Michigan, but specifically in Belvedere," said Luigi Gjokaj with UAW Local 51.

Stellantis also temporarily laid off workers for the week of Aug. 19 at its Trenton plant as part of an idling of the facility. And in Warren, up to 2,450 Stellantis union workers will be offered layoffs after the plant reported a drop in profits.

Tavares, Stellantis' CEO, had a planned visit to the Sterling Heights Plant on Friday.

So, "we figured we’d give him a warm Michigan UAW welcome," Gjokaj said.

The automotive company did not comment on Tavares' visit, but did counter the union's claims in a statement to FOX 2.

"The company has not violated the commitments made in the investment letter included in the 2023 UAW collective bargaining agreement and strongly objects to the union’s accusations," according to Stellantis. "In fact, the UAW agreed to language that expressly allows the company to modify product investments and employment levels. Therefore, the union cannot legally strike over a violation of this letter at this time."