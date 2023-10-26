Expand / Collapse search

UAW, Ford reach deal • Macomb County kidnapping details emerge • Dog in shelter for 1,000 days needs home

By and Amber Ainsworth
Published 
What's in the Ford/UAW tentative deal

Ford and the UAW reached a tentative deal Wednesday. That deal includes wage increases, pension improvements, increased top wages, and more.

THURSDAY NEWS HIT - After six weeks on strike, a deal has been reached between the UAW and Ford.

The tentative deal includes a 25% wage increase for permanent employees, a 150% raise for temp workers, higher starting wages, and more.

Ford employees are returning to work Thursday, though union membership still needs to vote on the tentative agreement.

"Like everything we've done in this stand-up strike, this is a strategic move to get the best deal possible. We're going back to work at Ford to keep the pressure on Stellantis and GM. The last thing they want is for Ford to get back to full capacity while they mess around and lag behind," UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said.

The strike against the Big Three began on Sept. 15 with three facilities first taking to the picket line. Since then, more facilities have been added and tens of thousands of UAW members have been walking the line.

Details revealed in kidnapping of man

Authorities say armed suspects carjacked a man and kidnapped the victim in his own vehicle outside Lifetime Fitness in Shelby Township.

According to the Macomb County prosecutor, Angel Andujar-Ruiz, of Tampa, Fla., and three other suspects carjacked the 24-year-old victim Monday night. They then tied the victim up and put him in the backseat of his truck, where they allegedly tortured him while driving him to his home.

The suspects went inside the victim's home shortly before police spotted the truck and a chase ensued.

Andujar-Ruiz eventually crashed. He fled on foot but was caught, and is facing nearly a dozen felony charges. The victim was found tied up in the truck.

Dog in shelter for 1,000 days needs home

Nova has been in a Metro Detroit shelter for more than 1,000 days, hoping someone will adopt her and bring her home.

The Great Lakes Bully Brigade has had Nova for more than 2 ½ years.

According to the rescue group, she has "special needs," which require her to walk with a harness and a diet that requires soft food. Because of these needs, she has been continually passed over in the shelter.

Father mourns son allegedly murdered by mother, her boyfriend

A father is mourning his 7-year-old son after the boy died from abuse apparently inflicted by his mother and her boyfriend.

"He was my mini-me," Delanso Tucker said of his son Deshawn.

Deshawn died early Sunday. The boy had numerous scars and abrasions that prosecutors say were evidence of prolonged abuse. Authorities also say evidence shows he was abused after he died.

 Now, Deshawn's mother Alisha Hollamon and her boyfriend Avion Traylor are charged in connection with his death. They were arraigned Wednesday on felony murder, first-degree child abuse, and torture charges, and if convicted, could spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Tucker says he didn't think Hollamon was capable of such a thing.

"Not in my eyes, I mean, she was never that type of person in my eyes," he said.

MSU hearing officer rules Mel Tucker sexually harassed Brenda Tracy

A Michigan State University hearing officer has determined that former Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker sexually harassed rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy, a person familiar with the ruling told The Associated Press.

The hearing officer ruled Tucker was in violation of several terms of his contract, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to comment publicly on the investigation.

Tucker, who was fired nearly a month ago after initially being suspended, has 10 days to file an appeal.

The report came after a scheduled hearing was held to determine whether Tucker had violated MSU's sexual harassment policy.

What else we're watching

  1. A Detroit man was sentenced this week after authorities say he called 911 and threatened to kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
  2. A 15-year-old is accused of three armed robberies of marijuana delivery drivers in Macomb County. They are now being charged with numerous felonies as an adult. 
  3. Member tickets for Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village are now available, with public tickets on sale Nov. 1.
  4. Washtenaw County residents with criminal convictions can get help clearing their records at a free expungement fair this weekend.
  5. With Halloween approaching, haunt season is in full swing. Find a haunted house here.

Maine authorities identify person of interest in deadly shooting rampage

At least 22 people were killed and 30 more injured following a shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which took place at two locations on Wednesday night, a law enforcement source told Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich.

Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said during a Wednesday night press conference that he wouldn't comment on the number of victims in the shooting, stating that the situation is "very fluid."

The Lewiston Police Department identified Robert R. Card of Bowdoin, Maine as a person of interest in a Wednesday night Facebook post.

Read more here.