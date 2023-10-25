15-year-old charged with armed robberies of marijuana delivery drivers in Macomb County

A 15-year-old is accused of three armed robberies of marijuana delivery drivers in Macomb County.

Authorities said the crimes all happened this month.

The teen is charged as an adult with three counts of armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm. Their bond was set at $300,000 cash/surety.

They were also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. If they post bond, they can have no contact with the victims and must wear a tether.

"The safety of our community remains our top priority. Unfortunately, this person has made bad decisions putting our community at risk and will have to face the consequences," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.