UAW highlights Ford offer • Oxford shooting report expected • Ambassador Bridge expansion agreement reached

UAW leadership shared highlights of Ford's tentative deal, including wage increases and bonuses, during an update Sunday night.

"This deal puts more money on the table than the 2019 agreement, four times over, so when we say historic, we mean it," UAW President Shawn Fain said.

The tentative deal includes 25% wage increases, including 11% immediately upon ratification, and a big bump in starting wages, up to $30.35 from $18.04. Through the life of the contract, top wages increase 33%.

Wage tiers are eliminated under the agreement, and the time to get to max wages is reduced to three years.

The deal also includes $5,000 ratification bonuses and annual bonuses for retirees.

Now, meetings will be held with union members. During these meetings, members can ask questions about the contract before they vote on it. The ratification process could take several weeks.

Oxford High School shooting investigation report coming

The community and school district will get a first look at the Oxford High School shooting investigative report Monday afternoon.

Guidepost Solutions said the report will address several areas, including what the school knew about the shooter, whether school employees followed training, the school's response during the shooting, the district's actions after, and more. The company previously released what it called an "independent report on threat and suicide assessments and physical security."

The investigation will also provide recommendations to improve safety in the district. There have been several changes in the schools since the shooting, including the addition of weapons detection systems.

Members of the investigative team will visit Oxford on Thursday to discuss the report. Meetings will be held at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Ambassador Bridge plaza expansion agreement reached

Under an agreement between the Ambassador Bridge, the City of Detroit, and the Hubbard Richard Residents Association (HRRA), the bridge plaza will expand.

The Bridge Company will donate several proprieties it owns to the Hubbard Richard neighborhood, along with money to help redevelop these properties. Property will also go to the city for the Roberto Clemente Recreation Center.

The Ambassador Bridge has also agreed to restrictions on further property acquisitions in the neighborhood.

"The Ambassador Bridge’s commitment to restrict further property acquisition in our neighborhood is real progress toward repairing long-standing disputes between Hubbard Richard and the Ambassador Bridge," said Sam Butler, the president of the Hubbard Richard Resident Association.

Southfield Freeway crash leaves woman in critical condition

Police say a woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, crashed her Mazda into an Audi on the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway near Joy in Detroit around 5:05 a.m. Monday. The impact pushed the Audi into a Nissan.

When first responders arrived, the woman was unresponsive and trapped in the Mazda. She was extricated and taken to a hospital.

The other two drivers were not hurt.

City hosting Detroit Lions Monday Night Football tailgate

A tailgate Monday afternoon will get Detroit Lions fans ready for the Monday Night Football game.

The tailgate will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Grand Circus Park.

This free event will include food trucks, beer tents, and games. There will also be photo opportunities available next to block signs celebrating the team and the city.

Monday is cold, with temps dropping even more this week.

What else we're watching

Matthew Perry's cause of death listed as deferred

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office has completed its autopsy of "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, who was found dead at his home Saturday.

Perry was found dead at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, after an apparent drowning, according to FOX News. According to TMZ, emergency personnel first responded to a call reporting cardiac arrest at the house.

Perry was 54 years old.

Read more here.