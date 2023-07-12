UAW president: Big 3 layoffs are 'under the guise of EV transition' on eve of negotiations

Dressed in red as a traditional show of solidarity, new United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain met with members and employees outside Factory ZERO in Hamtramck ahead of all-important negotiations with The Big Three automakers.

"It’s a lot of different issues but obviously ending tiers (the tiered wage system) and having equality among all the members. Equal pay for equal work, cost of living adjustments," Fain said.

FOX 2: "How does the EV revolution factor into these negotiations, because we’re seeing a lot of layoffs tied to the move to go electric?"

"Well, I think they’re doing layoffs under the guise of the EV transition, but I don’t believe that’s the case," he said. "It’s shameful to me, because as I've said before, these companies talk about transition to EVs. and they talk about workers and call them family. I don’t know how their family works, but my family don’t roll that way."

In a Facebook Live session Tuesday, Fain said he doesn’t plan on shaking hands with Big 3 executives.

During his visit Wednesday, he shook the hands of several Stellantis employees — the ones he’ll fight for at the bargain table, including LaToya Osteen.

"He asked what I wanted to fight for," she said. "It’s just basically job security, making sure we're paid a fair wage."

Osteen said she has been at her job only three months.

FOX 2: "How much does your job mean to you?"

"It’s very important to me," she said. "I like where I work."

FOX 2 also reached out to each of the Big 3 ahead of the negotiations.

GM said it is committed to American workers, their families and has a fair history of negotiating with the UAW.

Stellantis responded, saying in part:

"Together, we must approach these negotiations with open minds and a willingness to roll up our sleeves to find solutions that will result in a contract that is competitive in the market, provides a path to the middle class, and meets the needs of our customers."

Oakland University History Professor Daniel Clark weighed in on his expectations for the negotiations.



"We don’t know specifics, but I think it would be hard, almost impossible to settle at the negotiating level at least for the status quo, or any concessions which had become the norm," Clark said.

FOX 2: "On a scale of 1-10, gives us a sense of your level of optimism heading into these negotiations?"

"Oh, it’s a 10," Fain said. "I feel great about it. I feel great about where our workers are."

Union negotiations with Stellantis begin Thursday, followed by talks with Ford on Friday and General Motors on July 18th.

