The Brief The UAW is threatening to strike Stellantis over claims it won't fulfill an agreement in their contract by keeping an Illinois plant offline The escalation of tensions comes as Stellantis has cut shifts at other plants while it deals with a drop in profits The automaker has fired back, saying a strike would not benefit anyone



The United Auto Workers Union is threatening to strike against Stellantis over claims the automaker is failing to uphold last year's contract that required investment across 15 different facilities.

Speaking to members Tuesday night, UAW President Shawn Fain said Stellantis was trying to "trample" on their agreement, which promised $19 billion in commitments to plants in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.

At one plant in Belvidere, which has been idle for years, a guarantee was made to bring the plant back online. Instead, according to Fain, the company is "now admitting they do not plan to honor those plans."

In threatening to go on strike over unfulfilled commitments at one plant, the UAW says its enforcing a contract at all plants.

"We all sacrificed something to win these product and investment commitments," Fain said. "We all are at risk if the company can violate these agreements. And we all have a responsibility to stick together to force this company to keep the promise."

The path toward a possible strike has already begun, with several grievances filed by dozens of local UAW groups. Fain says he will convene the Stellantis council in Detroit soon while other groups will be holding strike authorization votes.

In response to the threat, Stellantis issued a statement that it was "not surprising" the financial commitments secured during negotiations in 2023 had not been fully realized. It also poured cold water on a claim from the UAW president that Stellantis's decision to move production of the company's Dodge Durango from Detroit Assembly Complex to Canada was not true.

"However, Shawn Fain continues to allege that the company has violated the contract, but to date has provided no data or information to back up his claims. Instead, he continues to willfully damage the reputation of the company with his public attacks which is helpful to no one including his members."

It added: "We would all be better served if these issues were addressed across the table with productive, respectful and forward-looking dialogue. A strike does not benefit anyone – our customers, our dealers, the community and, most importantly, our employees."

The latest escalation of tensions follows other complaints about Stellantis, including the company cutting a shift at its Warren plant. There was also a temporary layoff of workers at a Trenton plant while the company worked to balance its inventories.

Fain says the UAW has also filed federal labor charges after Stellantis refused to provide information about alleged violations. "That is illegal," he said Tuesday night.

The automaker has also offered buyouts to white collar workers amid concerns of a drop in profits.

Stellantis did announce $406 million in investments at three Michigan factories last week as it prepares to build its new electric Ram Pickup truck.