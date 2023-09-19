UAW sets new deal deadline • Detroit police investigate rough arrest • Plan would drop Detroit homeowner taxes

The UAW set a new deadline for a deal to be reached with automakers before more workers join the stand-up strike.

By noon Friday, the union and Big Three need to agree on a deal or the UAW will call on more workers to join the picket line.

Currently, workers at only three plants - Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, and the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri - are striking. The union announced that these would be the first facilities to strike last week, and noted that more could be added if negotiations fail to make progress.

"Noon on Friday, Sept. 22 is a new deadline. Either the Big Three get down to business and work with us to make progress in negotiations, or more Locals will be called on to Stand Up and go out on strike," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a video announcing the new deadline.

The strike is on day five after a deal wasn't reached by 11:59 p.m. last Thursday.

Automakers have all tweaked their offers to the union, but so far these changes haven't been enough to come to an agreement.

Canadian autoworkers on verge of striking against Ford

As the UAW strike in the U.S. enters day five, Ford employees in Canada are near striking, too.

Unifor, a union that represents about 5,600 Ford workers who make engines for Mustangs and F-150s, and the automaker did not reach a deal by Monday's 11:59 p.m. deadline. However, workers did not immediately strike, as the union extended the deadline for 24 hours. Negotiations are ongoing.

According to Unifor, it "received a substantive offer from the employer minutes before the deadline." The union is still telling its members to be ready to strike in case a deal is not reached.

Canadian autoworkers are also fighting for better pay, benefits, and job security as automakers shift to electronic vehicles.

Detroit police investigating rough arrest

After a video posted online showed a rough arrest in Detroit, the police department is investigating.

Witnesses claim the man officers were trying to arrest was attempting to get into his own vehicle with a hanger after locking his keys inside.

In the video, officers put handcuffs on the man as he pulls them off, while bystanders gather and yell.

The struggle continued to escalate as more officers joined in trying to subdue the man. Some bystanders then began trying to hold back some of the officers and grappling ensued.

Detroit police released a statement that reads in part: "This matter has been referred to the Department's Professional Standards Bureau for further investigation into the facts and circumstances of the incident, including the reason for the initial stop, the tactics employed by the officers, and the reasonableness of the force used."

MSU firing Mel Tucker after sexual harassment allegations

Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker, who is currently suspended, will be fired, the school said.

A notice of intent to fire Tucker was filed with the MSU administration and Board of Trustees, according to a statement from the athletic director.

Tucker was suspended a week ago after allegations that he sexually harassed a woman surfaced. He is accused of masturbating while on the phone with Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor and activist who had spoken to his players about gender-based violence.

The latest announcement shows the school doesn't plan to pay Tucker any of his remaining contract money. He had about $80 million left on a $95 million contract he signed two years ago.

Plan would drop Detroit homeowners' taxes

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is touting a new plan to reduce taxes for homeowners in the city.

Under the Land Value Tax plan, most of the city's homeowners would see their taxes drop 17%.

"This doesn't solve all of our problems, but it takes out one negative from being in Detroit; when your friends from Southfield and Oak Park and Warren and Dearborn are telling you, ‘My taxes are lower,’" Duggan said. "We're going to be able to say, 'We have a comparable tax taste in the city."

As homeowners' taxes would decrease, owners of abandoned properties, including parking lots and scrapyards, would pay more. The intention is to motivate owners of vacant land to fix up their blighted properties.

The plan will head to the state legislature before voters decide on it.

Missing F-35: Debris field found in search for fighter jet

The crash site for a stealth fighter jet that went missing during the weekend after its pilot ejected was located Monday in rural South Carolina after the military asked the public for help finding an aircraft built to elude detection.

The debris field was discovered in Williamsburg County, about two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston. Residents were being asked to avoid the area while a recovery team worked to secure it.

"We are transferring incident command to the USMC this evening, as they begin the recovery process," the base posted Monday on the X social media platform.

Read more here.