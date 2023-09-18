UAW strike enters day 4 • Advocates rally for domestic violence gun laws • Driver dead after hitting I-94 wall

President Joe Biden is sending White House officials to Detroit to help with UAW and Big Three negotiations.

Workers are on day four of a strike after the union and automakers failed to reach a contract agreement last week.

Biden will be sending a White House advisor and acting labor secretary Julie Su to Michigan early this week to offer support in reaching an agreement. How exactly they will help has not been specified.

Biden's officials aren't the only politicians to get involved. State representatives and United States senators have been showing their support. On Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders joined union members in Detroit for a solidarity rally.

"The fight you are waging here is not just about decent wages and working conditions and pensions in the automobile industry. It is a fight to take on corporate greed," Sanders said.

Rallies held in support of domestic violence gun laws

If passed, a package of bills in Michigan would prohibit people convicted of both felony and misdemeanor domestic violence charges from buying or possessing firearms for eight years after their sentence.

Supporters of these laws say they will protect domestic violence survivors. They cite the 50 women and 20 children killed yearly in Michigan by guns in domestic violence situations.

However, gun rights advocates fear these laws could take away some people's rights because what qualifies as domestic violence can be hard to pin down. They are also worried about people being falsely accused of domestic violence.

Supporters will be rallying around Michigan on Monday as they push to get these laws passed.

Northern Lights could be visible Monday

Michigan could get a treat Monday night - a look at the Northern Lights.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, seeing the aurora may be possible across the northern half of the United States. The entire state is in the viewing area where the lights may be seen, though the Upper Peninsula has the greatest visibility chance, according to prediction models.

The best chance of seeing the Northern Lights in Michigan is predicted to be from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police save injured deer

How about some happy news to start the week?

A deer that was caught in a fence this weekend is recovering thanks to police.

Shelby Township officers were able to remove the deer from the fence Saturday and take the animal to an emergency vet.

The deer is expected to make a full recovery.

Driver dead after crashing into exit wall

Instead of going around the curve while exiting I-94 in Detroit early Monday, police say an intoxicated driver "drove straight into the wall."

Michigan State Police say the driver, who died in the crash, wasn't wearing a seatbelt when she crashed on the Livernois exit around 1:05 a.m. She also had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle when she crashed.

The week starts cool, but warmer weather is on the way.



A Michigan State Police trooper is recovering after a speeding driver went airborne and hit them on the Southfield Freeway. Michigan gas prices are up 9 cents from last week. Ground beef sold in Michigan, Ohio, and Georgia is recalled due to possible E. Coli O103 contamination. Recalled products: 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19" with lot code D123226026; 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027; 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027. Looking for a place to get scared this Halloween season? Haunted houses are starting to open. Check our haunt guide and plan your spooky night out. The Detroit Auto Show is now open to the public. Find parking and transportation here

Mom of former NFL player found dead in suburban creek, he's still missing

Maywood, Ill. police are conducting a murder investigation after one of two people who went missing Saturday was discovered dead.

Officers began searching for Myrtle Brown, 73, and Sergio Brown, 35, after family members notified authorities that they could not locate or get in contact with either of them.

As police expanded their search area, Myrtle Brown was discovered unresponsive near a creek behind her home. Her body was transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The coroner says Myrtle's death is a homicide and was caused by multiple injuries from an assault.

Read more here.