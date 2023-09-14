UAW Strike: Local bodies ready to walkout if called upon; 'If he says march, we'll march'

The clock is ticking toward an historic strike between the United Auto Workers union and Detroit's auto manufacturers as negotiations between the UAW and Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis are bumping against a midnight deadline.

Without a contract by 11:59 p.m., the union intends to strike at selected plant locations. President Shawn Fain will announce those areas at 10 p.m. Thursday. FOX 2 will stream the announcement in the live player above.

A lot is on the line for the 150,000 plant workers around the U.S. and the Detroit Big Three as the industry faces a pivotal moment. As it pivots away from gas-powered cars and trucks and toward electric vehicles, the 2023 negotiations will be the UAW's best chance to deliver on higher wages and better benefits before that shift becomes established.

Where could workers walk off the line? It's still up in the air with some experts saying transmission and engine plants could be the first locations that are hit.

Preparations are being made at multiple spots along Van Dyke, targeting Ford and Stellantis plants. Plastic fencing has been erected at multiple locations to keep workers safe in the event they're called upon to strike, says UAW Local 1700 President Charles Bell.

"Everyone is fired up and they're willing to fight for what they believe they deserve," he said Thursday prior to Fain's announcement.

Bell's chapter represents approximately 7,000 workers. He said he's been in talks with city officials in the event his group is called upon.

"Look at CEOs pay and look at what workers are being paid," he said "None of us are saying we should make the same as a CEO, but your workforce, especially a unionized workforce should be making enough to feed a family and take care of the things that working class people need to take care of."

Bell is posted up at a rented office that's serving as a hub.

Workers like Fain and if called upon to walk off the line, Bell said they are ready.

"He's a good guy. I'm glass to have him where he's out and if he says march, we'll march."

There aren't just questions about what plants could cease production. Many aren't sure how long it could last, either. Some analysts said during an episode of Let It Rip that 10 days seems like a possible range.

"I personally don't see a long protest," said Bell. "There's too much money at stake for companies and at some point, the shareholders are going to be pissed off seeing vehicles not being produced."

