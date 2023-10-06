UAW Strike update coming • Young mom dies from aggressive cancer • Grosse Pointe Woods death investigation

Brian Skoczylas remembers a significant day in December of last year. He initially thought everything would be fine but a few months later, he would lose the love of his life.

"She was in the shower, she comes into the bedroom, I feel a lump," Brian said. "I’m like, 'Calm down it’s okay.' She said 'No something is different this time.'"

Brian had reason to think it was nothing after she found a lump a before that turned out to be a cyst. But sadly, he was wrong.

"She got her mammogram and got her biopsy and that’s when they said it is cancerous," he said. "It immediately destroyed us. It was right around the holidays and the doctor’s offices weren't open."

The high school sweethearts, in love and inseparable since they were 17 years old, held their three little kids close and tried to stay strong as she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

"Doctor said 'Listen, it is triple negative, it is rare and it is aggressive,'" Brian said. "Two things you don’t want to hear when it comes to breast cancer or any kind of cancer."

Together, they fought the cancer and even got a clean bill of health.

"They gave her a full body scan, 'Congratulations you are cancer-free,'" Brian said. "We all celebrated, we had the whole family over, a barbecue. She did it, she beat cancer.'"

But nearly a month later, Kim’s cancer came back more aggressive than ever - in her back, liver, and bones.

The medication caused complications and less than two weeks later, Kim lost her battle.

"Before they take her to the ICU, I just want my three little ones to come up here and kiss their mom, hug their mom, and say I love you," he said. "And I'm so glad they did that."

Featured article

Grosse Pointe Woods police investigate shooting death

Police in Grosse Pointe Woods are investigating the fatal shooting of a man and say they have a suspect in custody.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, the Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department responded to a call of a shooting on Brys Drive, just south of Mack and 8 Mile, on a reported shooting.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound and he was rush to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody.

Featured article

UAW's Shawn Fain to lay out next steps in stand-up strike

UAW President Shawn Fain is planning a 2 p.m. update on Friday to announce the union's next steps three weeks into the stand-up strike that could continue for months.

The UAW announced the update Thursday afternoon, saying that fain would speak on social media with a stand-up announcement". No other details were released.

However, later in the day on Thursday, Fain sent a social media post urging people to watch to see "who gets the rose!" The post was accompanied by an edited photo from The Bachelorette that replaced faces with the logos of General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

Last week, Stellantis was spared from additional strikes while Fain announced certain GM and Ford facilities would be striking. The week prior, no union members at Ford facilities went on strike.

Featured article

Man hit, killed by Oakland County Sheriff detective

A man who was crossing a Pontiac on Wednesday night died after he was hit by a truck driven by a deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Dwayne McFarland was crossing Walton Boulevard near Circle Drive in a non-crosswalk area around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado going east. That truck, a department-issued vehicle, was being driven by a detective on his way home from work.

McFarland was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is not known yet if alcohol or drug use by the victim was involved.

The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Special Investigations Unit.

Featured article

Lions vs Panthers on FOX 2

The NFC North-leading Detroit Lions have a full game up on the second-place Green Bay Packers thanks to the Thursday night win in Green Bay a week ago. Now, they'll look to continue the winning ways with an NFC opponent who torpedoed their playoff hopes a year ago.

The game airs on Sunday, Oct. 8, and you can watch it all on FOX 2.

We'll start our coverage at 10 a.m. with Lions Gameday Live from Ford Field. Then we'll hand over to FOX Sports for two hours of NFL previews ahead of the kickoff.

You can watch every play on FOX 2 or on the FOX Sports app – with TV authentication required.

IMPORTANT: As much as we want to stream the game on FOX2Detroit.com, our app, or FOX LOCAL, we cannot. You can only watch the game for free on FOX 2 or stream it online with your paid TV subscription.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Rain is here and the summer-like weather is over.

What else we're watching

Secura air fryer recall: Product sold on Amazon can overheat, posing fire hazard

More than 6,400 air fryers are being recalled over their potential to overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to those who use them.

The recall involves Secura Air Fryers that were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon for between $48 and $90, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. They were sold between May 2019 and October 2020.

A wire connection in the air fryer can overheat, posing both a fire and burn hazard, the CPSC said in a Sept. 28 notice. There have been nine reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning and smoking.

Consumers were advised to stop using the recalled air fryers and contact Secura for an Amazon gift card in the amount of $45 or a free replacement. To receive the gift card or replacement product, customers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the power cord cut off and include information of the product’s date code located at the bottom of the product, the CPSC said.

Read more here.