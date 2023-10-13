UAW strike update expected • Israel attack prompts more police patrols • Wrong-way driver killed in crash

UAW President Shawn Fain will provide a strike update Friday morning.

Typically, Fain has used Friday morning updates to announce the addition of more UAW members to picket lines. Last week was the first Friday since the strike began on Sept. 15 that he did not call on more workers to strike. However, in a surprise move Wednesday, he called on 8,700 members at the Ford Kentucky Assembly Plant to join the picket line.

Last week, Fain said members were prepared to walk off the job at a GM facility in Arlington, Texas, but the automaker made a last-minute decision that prevented this from happening.

GM saved itself from being the strike target by saying it would add its electric vehicle battery plants to the UAW master agreement.

Nearly 34,000 UAW members are currently on strike against Big Three automakers.

Cities step up patrols after Israel attack

Metro Detroit cities are taking proactive actions after last weekend's Israel attack.

The Hamas attack prompted Oak Park, a city with a large Jewish population, to increase police patrols early in the week. Other cities, such as Birmingham are following suit by deploying more officers around schools and houses of worship.

This is out of an abundance of caution and not in response to threats, leaders say.

Sen. Gary Peters, who is the chair of the Homeland Security Committee, said $7.5 million in nonprofit security grants have been given to Michigan and more could be on the way, if necessary.

"Faith-based institutions need to put in those kinds of security," he said. "Years ago that’s not something you think about, but today you have to think about it.

Wrong-way driver dead after freeway crash

A driver who was going the wrong way on a ramp from the Lodge to I-75 is dead after crashing early Friday.

Michigan State Police said reports were received about a driver in a Ford Fusion headed north on the southbound side of the Lodge near Larned in Detroit. While troopers were headed to the scene around 4:35 a.m., the Fusion driver hit a GMC Sierra head-on while on the connector ramp to northbound I-75.

Police said it still isn't clear if the at-fault driver was impaired.

Oak Park School Board Trustee addressing shooting

Oak Park School Board Trustee Dawn Corporan plans to address last week's shooting after a high school football game during a Friday press conference.

Two students were shot after the Homecoming football game Oct. 6. They are expected to be OK.

"The lack of action and public statements from our city's leaders is unacceptable. The residents of Oak Park demand the necessary action and accountability to ensure the safety and well-being of our children and community," a statement announcing the press conference said.

Gun violence advocates, including Moms Demand Action, BE SMART, and End Gun Violence of Michigan, will also join Corporan to discuss gun safety and safe storage laws.

Annular solar eclipse to pass Michigan this weekend

An annular solar eclipse will cover parts of the United States on Saturday, and Michigan will get a bit of a peek of it.

Michigan will have nearly 40% annular solar eclipse. This means the sun will be small and look almost like a fingernail.

If you're headed to Ann Arbor for the Michigan football game, you'll be able to see it at 11:45 a.m., 15 minutes before kickoff. It will peak at 1:04 p.m. After, the move will start moving out of the path of the sun.

Rain picks up by the end of the day and into Saturday.

What else we're watching

Blinken vows US support for Israel ahead of a potential ground operation as airstrikes pound Gaza

The Israeli military pulverized the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, prepared for a possible ground invasion and said Thursday its complete siege of the territory — which has left Palestinians desperate for food, fuel and medicine — would remain in place until Hamas militants free some 150 hostages taken during a grisly weekend incursion.

A visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, along with shipments of U.S. weapons, offered a powerful green light to Israel to drive ahead with its retaliation in Gaza after Hamas’ deadly attack on civilians and soldiers, even as international aid groups warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis. Israel has halted deliveries of basic necessities and electricity to Gaza’s 2.3 million people and prevented entry of supplies from Egypt.

"Not a single electricity switch will be flipped on, not a single faucet will be turned on and not a single fuel truck will enter until the Israeli hostages are returned home," Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said on social media.

Read more here.